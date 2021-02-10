Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $288,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,169 shares of company stock worth $6,975,842 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

