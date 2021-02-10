Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.