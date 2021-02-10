Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

