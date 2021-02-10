Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

