Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

