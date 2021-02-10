Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average of $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $359.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.