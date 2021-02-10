Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,987 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

RF opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

