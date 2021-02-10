Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $565.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $684.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $490.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.44 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.