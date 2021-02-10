Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.47 or 1.00365750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00092670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

