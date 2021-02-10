Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.