Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,466,920.
RMK opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.67 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile
