Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,466,920.

RMK opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.67 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Get Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) alerts:

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.