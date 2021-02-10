Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

