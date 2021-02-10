RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RealPage by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in RealPage by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 591,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in RealPage by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in RealPage by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in RealPage by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RP. JMP Securities increased their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

