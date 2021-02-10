RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

RICK stock traded up $10.60 on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,271. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.