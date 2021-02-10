RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,303. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,409 shares of company stock worth $11,882,064. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

