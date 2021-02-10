RB Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. 75,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

