RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after buying an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 2,113,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,940,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

