RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,699. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

