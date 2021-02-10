RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 985,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

