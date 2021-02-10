RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 944 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 46,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,165. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

