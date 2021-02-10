RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,069 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,160,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $962,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 1,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,190. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

