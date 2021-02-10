Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier’s strong fourth-quarter 2020 results were backed by the diversity of its timber markets and strategic positioning of its real estate portfolio. For 2021, the company expects higher adjusted EBITDA, supported by increased contributions from its timber segments. Going forward, favorable sawlog trend, rising constructions and improved log export market opportunities are likely to drive timber demand and pricing. With a portfolio of timberlands in productive timber-growing regions of the United States and New Zealand, Rayonier is likely to be a key beneficiary from these trends. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past month. However, cut-throat competition from national and local players pose challenges in the near term. Moreover, exposure to foreign markets exposes it to currency fluctuations.”

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

RYN opened at $33.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,600. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

