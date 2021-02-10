Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.45

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.45 and last traded at $110.39, with a volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raymond James by 512.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

