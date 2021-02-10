Raymond Heung Sells 15,000 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842,817 shares in the company, valued at C$21,150,997.54.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$15,525.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$17,800.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$2,512.00.
Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.19. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$245.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.52.
About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO)
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
