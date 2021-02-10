Raven Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56,009.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $56,009.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00286453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00105600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00201554 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

