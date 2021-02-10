Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03) to $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $488 million to $496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.15 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.04 EPS.

RPD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 14,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.