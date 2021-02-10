Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.08–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.2-114.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.94 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.03-0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,000.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.