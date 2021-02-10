Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,076. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,340,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.