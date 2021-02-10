R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Raised to $33.00 at Cowen

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target increased by Cowen from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

