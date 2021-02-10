Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

