Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Tops $25.90 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $182,515.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,529.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.69 or 0.03897938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00409799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.44 or 0.01131419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.00497569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00373130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.68 or 0.00242177 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,250,716 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

