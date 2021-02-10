Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,837 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

