QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. QIAGEN updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

