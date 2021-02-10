QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.46

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 47723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

The company has a market cap of $840.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QEP Resources by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,517,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,596,000 after buying an additional 1,118,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

