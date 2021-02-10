QASH Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. QASH has a total market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $329,145.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.16 or 0.01130864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.31 or 0.05548616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00045107 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00032662 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

