Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for QuinStreet, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,874.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

