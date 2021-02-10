Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -188.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 545,965 shares of company stock worth $52,347,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

