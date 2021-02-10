Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

TPR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

