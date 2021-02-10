Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.