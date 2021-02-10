Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Lowered by Analyst

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inphi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPHI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.15.

Inphi stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.53. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,992,000 after acquiring an additional 181,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2,580.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Inphi by 690.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

