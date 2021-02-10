Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2022 earnings at $13.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

ABBV opened at $105.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 148,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,425,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

