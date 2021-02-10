Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.94

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 90965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $693.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

