PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 352 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 5.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,012,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.81.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

