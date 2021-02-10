PYA Waltman Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 349,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

