Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.28

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 7135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

PUBGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

