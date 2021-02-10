Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

