Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of PRLB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.65. 11,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,546. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 1.96.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

