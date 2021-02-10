Prosper (PROS) Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00282779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00128482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00087011 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063910 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

