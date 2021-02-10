Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 38,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,341. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

