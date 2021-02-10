ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.17

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 47244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 237.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

